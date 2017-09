Trump Bucks GOP, Sides With Dems On Debt Ceiling

Law360, Washington (September 6, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats agreed Wednesday to sidestep a showdown over government spending and raising the nation's debt ceiling, agreeing on a plan to keep the government funded through December and potentially staving off a fight over a U.S.-Mexico border wall.



The agreement came following a meeting between congressional leaders and Trump at the White House on Wednesday and includes $7.8 billion in funding for recovery efforts for Hurricane Harvey. The plan would both keep the government funded until Dec. 15 and avoid a...

