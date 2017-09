NY Can't Avoid Claim Daily Fantasy Law Unconstitutional

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 8:48 PM EDT) -- An upstate New York judge refused Friday to put a quick end to a suit challenging the state law that legalized daily fantasy sports contests, finding the state cannot rely on the legislature’s conclusion that the measure did not run afoul of a state constitutional prohibition on gambling expansion.



The law in question legalized “interactive fantasy contests,” which includes daily fantasy sports, or DFS, contests like those offered by DraftKings Inc. and FanDuel Inc. The legislation defined them as games of skill, thereby exempting them from...

