Teachers Would Slip Through Cracks Of New Immigration Plan

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 1:51 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 2, 2017, President Donald Trump announced his support for the Reform American Immigration for Strong Employment (RAISE) Act, a bill introduced by Republican Sens. Tom Cotton, R- Ark., and David Perdue, R-Ga. The act replaces the current employer-sponsored green card process with a points system that awards points based on education, English proficiency, age and salary. An immigrant must earn at least 30 points in order to qualify for a U.S. green card.



The purported goal is to limit unskilled immigrants from taking jobs,...

To view the full article, register now.