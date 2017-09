Disney Wants Discrimination Suit Axed, For Good This Time

Law360, Washington (September 7, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Disney asked a Florida federal judge on Wednesday to again throw out a lawsuit from dozens of former information technology workers who say the company discriminated against them on the basis of their American national origin while replacing them with Indian nationals — and this time, Disney wants the case tossed permanently.



The motion seeks dismissal with prejudice of the third complaint in the third lawsuit brought by about 30 former employees who cried foul at Disney shifting IT work to Indians with H-1B visas and working...

