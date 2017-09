National Events DIP Loan Will Finance Dueling Investigations

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 10:41 PM EDT) -- The structure for one of two parallel bankruptcy cases for defunct ticket reseller National Events finally fell into place Wednesday, as a New York bankruptcy court agreed to leave in place a state court-appointed receiver who will investigate the suspected Ponzi scheme vehicle alongside an independent examiner.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James L. Garrity agreed to sign off on a motion to leave receiver Edward J. LoBello in place as an “estate fiduciary,” and also agreed to sign an interim debtor-in-possession financing package put forward by a...

