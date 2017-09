Telecoms' $3M Arizona Cable Line Deal Needs More Info

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 6:54 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge Wednesday denied an estimated $3 million settlement by Sprint, CenturyLink, WilTel Communications and Level 3 Communications to resolve claims over their contracts with railroad companies to use their rights of way to lay cable lines, saying more information about the merits of the claims is needed.



Senior Judge Neil V. Wake denied without prejudice a joint motion filed by the parties in January for approval of the settlement, which includes $1.3 million in payments to landowners who claim the telecommunications companies improperly...

To view the full article, register now.