Theranos Gets Class Limited To Indirect Share Purchasers

Law360, Los Angeles (September 6, 2017, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Theranos Inc. won a bid to exclude certain investors from a proposed class of stock buyers bringing securities fraud claims against the health care technology company, with a California federal court issuing an order Wednesday limiting the class to indirect purchasers of the shares.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins cut shareholders who had purchased their stock directly out of the definition of the proposed class, finding those investors had agreed to certain provisions in their purchase agreements such as suing only in Delaware, avoiding jury...

