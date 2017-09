Bridgegate Convicts Get 6 More Months’ Freedom For Appeal

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 1:23 PM EDT) -- William E. Baroni Jr. and Bridget Anne Kelly, two New Jersey public officials who were sentenced to prison for their roles in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal, were given another six months of freedom on Wednesday while their appeals slowly advance.



The two defendants, who were given permission to remain out on bail during their appeals when they were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton in March, told the court earlier this week that probation officials had reminded them that the placeholder date...

