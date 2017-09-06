Energy XXI Execs Face Shareholder Suit Over Statements

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 2:46 PM EDT) -- Shareholders in Energy XXI Ltd. on Wednesday accused the energy company’s officers and directors of fraudulently inflating the company’s value for their own benefit leading up to the company’s 2016 bankruptcy.



The shareholders claimed the company’s officers and directors used lies about the company’s finances and ill-advised acquisitions to create the “illusion” of growth and artificially inflate its stock price, primarily for the benefit of the “lavish lifestyle and fanciful ambitions” of CEO John Schiller Jr.



The Texas-based oil and gas company entered Chapter 11 in...

