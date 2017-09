Judge Blasts Feds' 'Tabloid' Angle At Menendez Trial

Law360, Newark (September 7, 2017, 10:38 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey federal judge presiding over the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez and a Florida ophthalmologist criticized the government Thursday for presenting irrelevant evidence about how the doctor footed the bill for the lawmaker's Paris hotel stay, saying prosecutors were pursuing a “tabloid” analysis.



After an FBI analyst took the stand as the prosecution's first witness, U.S. District Judge William H. Walls directed her and the jury to leave the courtroom twice and challenged the relevancy of her testimony on an allegation that Menendez,...

