Ex-NJ Justice Says No Impropriety As Master In Fraud Suit

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Former New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Roberto A. Rivera-Soto fired back at opposition to his appointment as special master in an asbestos fraud class action in New Jersey federal court, saying in a certification Wednesday that there’s no impropriety despite his former and current firms’ connection to the parties.



The appointment of Rivera-Soto, a former Fox Rothschild LLP attorney and current Ballard Spahr LLP partner, as discovery referee in the case accusing BASF Catalysts LLC and Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP of concealing evidence in underlying...

