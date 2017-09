Quaker Oats Asks Court To Formalize End Of Class Actions

Law360, Springfield (September 7, 2017, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Food conglomerate Quaker Oats Co. on Wednesday asked an Illinois federal judge to enter judgment on a pair of putative class actions that were closed last month after the dismissal of a larger consolidated class action claiming Quaker’s oatmeal contained trace amounts of the pesticide glyphosate.



Though the pair of cases alleging the same claims was closed precisely because the cases were substantially similar to the larger case that Quaker won, Quaker asked U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle to enter a judgment in the instant cases, as...

To view the full article, register now.