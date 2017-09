Capacitor Buyers Seek Class Cert. In Antitrust Dispute

Law360, San Francisco (September 7, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A putative class of direct-purchaser companies that claim they overpaid for capacitors because of an antitrust scheme among Panasonic Corp., Shizuki Electric Co. and other manufacturers defended their expert’s report, saying its methodology was valid and that it proved the widespread economic impact they needed to win class certification.



Plaintiffs' attorney Joshua Davis of the Joseph Saveri Law Firm Inc. said an econometric analysis prepared by Dr. James McClave used a comprehensive database of 7 million capacitor sales. McClave compared the class period stretching from January...

