UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The last week has seen the Financial Conduct Authority lodge a claim against an investment introducer firm, a group of Indian banks sue distressed telecommunications company GTL and Microsoft take an insurer to court for disclosure.



Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K.



Financial Services



Betson v. Lloyds Banking Group PLC



Raymond Betson filed a pair of claims in the Chancery Division on Aug. 30 against Lloyds Banking Group and Allen & Overy LLP. Betson filed as a litigant in person....

