Judge Says 3M Robocalls Warrants $32M, Not $1.6B, Damages

Law360, Los Angeles (September 7, 2017, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge on Thursday handed marketing company ccAdvertising a small victory after finding it made millions of illegal robocalls involving former presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, awarding $32.4 million in damages rather than the $1.6 billion prescribed by the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.



In an eight-page memorandum and order, U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber granted a post-trial motion for reduction of excessive damages filed by FreeEats.com and AIC Communications LLC, which do business as ccAdvertising, which illegally made 3.2 million recorded robocalls promoting a...

