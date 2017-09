United Escapes Aircraft Repair FCA Suit

Law360, Washington (September 7, 2017, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge quashed a False Claims Act suit alleging United Airlines Inc. provided shoddy work under a U.S. Air Force maintenance deal, ruling Thursday that the plaintiff ex-worker failed to identify a specific false claim the airline made to the government.



Former United maintenance technician David Grant had accused United of “pencilwhipping” — meaning work was signed off on but never completed — maintenance work on Boeing C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Charleston Air Force Base. But he never identified specific instances where...

