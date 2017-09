Ex-EPA Official Backs Nixing Cancer-Coffee Notice At Trial

Law360, Los Angeles (September 7, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A former EPA biostatistician testified Thursday in a California trial over whether Starbucks and other companies should warn consumers about the carcinogen acrylamide in their coffee, providing backing for the companies' argument that coffee falls under a provision of the state notification law permitting higher cancer risk levels for certain cooked foods.



The testimony by Lorenz R. Rhomberg, an expert for the coffee sellers, came on the third day of the bench trial before Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Elihu M. Berle. The suit, filed...

