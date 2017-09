NCAA Athletes Seek $45M In Fees, Costs For Grant-In-Aid Deal

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Student-athletes in a lawsuit against the NCAA and 11 athletic conferences over allegedly anti-competitive caps on scholarships asked a California federal judge Wednesday to approve nearly $45 million in attorneys' fees, expenses and costs for class counsel stemming from a $209 million settlement reached in March.



The request is for approximately $41.7 million in fees, or 20 percent of the settlement's common fund, as well as nearly $3.2 million in costs and expenses, and $20,000 each as an incentive award for the four class representatives. Class...

