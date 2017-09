Senate Passes Hurricane Aid, Gov't Funding Extension Bill

Law360, Washington (September 7, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate passed a measure that would provide $15.2 billion in funds for Hurricane Harvey cleanup Thursday, which also contained provisions to keep the government open and avoid a debt default until December.



The 80-17 vote is part of a deal struck between President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders to keep the government running. The continuing resolution passed by the Senate on Thursday — and sent back to the House of Representatives — would avoid a costly government shutdown and potentially devastating default on the...

