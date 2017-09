DraftKings, FanDuel Pay $2.6M To Settle Mass. AG Probe

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT) -- DraftKings and FanDuel have agreed to pay $2.6 million to resolve a Massachusetts investigation into “unfair and deceptive practices” by the daily fantasy sports platforms, the state Attorney General's Office said Thursday.



The office did not specify the nature of the violations, but it said the fines stemmed from a 2015 probe into the companies' business models and operations. The office noted that its probe took place before the enactment of a set of consumer protection regulations related to daily fantasy sports, or DFS, on July...

To view the full article, register now.