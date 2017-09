Profs Urge 3rd Circ. To Rethink GSK Win In Wellbutrin Case

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Fifty-eight law and business professors asked the Third Circuit on Thursday to reverse its approval of an infamous $233 million pay-for-delay settlement in which GlaxoSmithKline staved off the introduction of a generic version of its antidepressant Wellbutrin, saying the August decision flies in the face of the U.S. Supreme Court's Actavis ruling.



The professors from Rutgers University, Stanford University, Emory University and other schools asked for rehearing of the Third Circuit’s decision affirming summary judgment for GSK in the proposed consumer class action against the drug company....

