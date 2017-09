Metal Co. CEO Gets 57 Months For Illegal Exports To Iran

Law360, Washington (September 8, 2017, 1:04 PM EDT) -- A metallurgical company executive was sentenced Thursday in Brooklyn federal court to nearly five years in prison for illegally exporting specialty metals to the Islamic Republic of Iran in violation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.



Global Metallurgy LLC CEO Erdal Kuyumcu of Woodside, New York, was sentenced to serve 57 months in prison after pleading guilty in June 2016 to a single count of conspiring to violate the IEEPA by twice attempting to export metallic powders composed of cobalt and nickel to Iran, through...

