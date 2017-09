9th Circ. Says Trump Can’t Block Extended Family

Law360, Los Angeles (September 7, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday kept in place a decision that broadened the definition of which “extended” family members may come to the U.S. under President Donald Trump’s travel ban affecting nationals of several Muslim-majority countries, allowing grandparents and grandchildren to enter despite U.S. Department of State guidance.



A Hawaii federal judge had issued a preliminary injunction in July holding that the government couldn’t use the partly reinstated travel ban to cut out extended family that also includes brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins,...

