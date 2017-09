Rift Widens Over States' Role In Sports Betting

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The gambling industry’s arguments to the U.S. Supreme Court that sports betting is a state’s rights issue could widen a gap between the industry and major professional sports leagues, which have said they prefer a federal law if they are going to support legalizing the practice at all.



On Tuesday the American Gaming Association, a nonprofit trade group for the commercial and tribal gambling industries, filed an amicus brief in a U.S. Supreme Court case challenging the federal sports betting ban, arguing that the Professional and...

