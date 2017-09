Congress Votes To Avoid Gov't Shutdown, Send Hurricane Aid

Law360, Washington (September 8, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT) -- Congress passed a bill Friday that would avoid a costly government shutdown and default on federal debt for three months, as well as provide more than $15 billion in hurricane cleanup funds for hurricanes Harvey and Irma.



On a vote of 316-90, the House of Representatives passed the measure as part of a deal between Congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump that rankled many members of the president’s party. The plan would both keep the government funded into December and avoid a default on the debt...

