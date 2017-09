PE-Backed Silicone Producer Momentive Files $100M IPO

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Private-equity-backed silicone producer MPM Holdings Inc. filed an estimated $100 million initial public offering on Friday, nearly three years after emerging from bankruptcy, marking the third company to join the IPO pipeline since Labor Day.



MPM, also known as Momentive, did not disclose pricing terms, meaning it could wind up raising significantly more than $100 million. That figure is generally a placeholder used to calculate fees, and often changes once actual terms are set.



The IPO is expected to raise money for Momentive as well as...

To view the full article, register now.