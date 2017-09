Ex-Disney Chair Ovitz Nears Privacy Trial Over Celebrity PI

Law360, Los Angeles (September 8, 2017, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Ex-Walt Disney Chairman Michael Ovitz will face a privacy trial in November over claims he hired celebrity sleuth Anthony Pellicano to investigate and threaten a reporter, a California judge confirmed Friday, on the heels of a settlement by the city of Los Angeles over police leaks to Pellicano.



At a status conference for entertainment journalist Anita Busch’s suit against Ovitz and the now-imprisoned Pellicano, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Elihu M. Berle confirmed that the parties are still on track to bring the case to trial...

