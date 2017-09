5 Biggest Client Questions After Hurricane Harvey

Law360, Dallas (September 11, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT) -- In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, businesses along the Texas coast have been seeking legal guidance on how best to track and repair property damage, to help employees get back on their feet and back to work, and to restore operations after the storm's widespread flooding.



As Houston and the surrounding areas returned to work after floodwaters receded, lawyers have been fielding nonstop inquiries about employee benefits, commercial leasing obligations and the applicability of force majeure provisions to clients' contractual obligations. On both sides of the...

