Steptoe, Ex-BigLaw Attys Among Latest Trump US Atty Picks

Law360, San Francisco (September 8, 2017, 8:28 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump announced nine new picks for U.S. attorney spots Friday, including Steptoe & Johnson PLLC member Michael B. Stuart for West Virginia’s Southern District and three attorneys who have practiced at BigLaw firms like Jones Day, Covington & Burling LLP and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP.



In his announcement, the president said the nine candidates, who all need to be confirmed by the Senate, share his vision for “making America safe again.” The group make up Trump’s sixth wave of nominations since Attorney General...

