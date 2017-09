Menendez Provided Visa Help For Doctor, Ex-Staffer Says

Law360, Newark (September 11, 2017, 11:41 PM EDT) -- A onetime aide to Sen. Bob Menendez said Monday at the lawmaker's and a Florida ophthalmologist's bribery trial that the senator directed him in 2008 to assist with visa applications for the doctor's alleged girlfriends, but defense counsel noted that Menendez provided similar advocacy that same year for unrelated applicants.



Mark Lopes, a former senior policy adviser to the senator, testified in New Jersey federal court that Menendez, D-N.J., instructed him to contact U.S. Department of State officials in support of applications made by individuals whom...

