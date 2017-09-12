Real Estate Rumors: Evocative, Pacific Life, Fortis

Law360, Minneapolis (September 12, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Data center firm Evocative has inked a deal to lease 42,000 square feet in downtown Los Angeles from Rising Realty Partners, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for space at 1200 W. Seventh St., which was formerly called the Garland Center and which Rising Realty has renamed as West 7 Center, Real Deal said. Evocative will have access to a pair of data centers in the 450,000-square-foot building, Real Deal said.



A venture of Chicago landlord Habitat, California life insurance firm Pacific Life...

To view the full article, register now.