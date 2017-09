Calif. High Court Should Hear Antitrust Query, AG Says

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT) -- California’s attorney general urged the Third Circuit to have the Golden State’s high court weigh in on whether the state’s antitrust law is broader than its federal counterpart, arguing the appeals court had underestimated the law’s scope in approving a $233 million GlaxoSmithKline pay-for-delay settlement.



The Third Circuit panel had ruled in August that consumers and wholesalers failed to show that GSK violated antitrust laws in a deal it struck with other drug companies over antidepressant Wellbutrin XL, which California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in...

