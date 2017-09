NY Atty Forged Docs To Inflate Damages, Feds Tell Jury

Law360, San Francisco (September 11, 2017, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A New York attorney forged a commercial lease in order to inflate damages in a pet store chain's $20 million contract suit against a pet food company and then lied about the forgery to a federal judge, prosecutors told a California federal jury during trial openings Monday.



Assistant U.S. Attorney William Frentzen said independent New York City attorney Joel Zweig tried to extract “extra money” out of the pet food company Royal Canin Inc. by submitting a phony lease to the court as proof that Pet...

To view the full article, register now.