9th Circ. Won’t Rethink Decision Over NCAA No-Felons Rule

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Monday refused to rethink its ruling that the NCAA could keep its policy excluding convicted felons from coaching in NCAA-sanctioned youth basketball tournaments.



Monday’s reconsideration denial upholds the panel’s June opinion saying that Dominic Hardie, a youth basketball coach who pled guilty to a drug-related felony in 2001, hadn’t shown another equally effective, less discriminatory alternative to the felon-exclusion policy. The ruling also rejected a bid for full Ninth Circuit reconsideration.



Hardie sued the NCAA in California federal court in February 2013,...

