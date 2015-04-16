9th Circ. Won’t Rethink Decision Over NCAA No-Felons Rule

By Adam Rhodes

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Monday refused to rethink its ruling that the NCAA could keep its policy excluding convicted felons from coaching in NCAA-sanctioned youth basketball tournaments.

Monday’s reconsideration denial upholds the panel’s June opinion saying that Dominic Hardie, a youth basketball coach who pled guilty to a drug-related felony in 2001, hadn’t shown another equally effective, less discriminatory alternative to the felon-exclusion policy. The ruling also rejected a bid for full Ninth Circuit reconsideration.

Hardie sued the NCAA in California federal court in February 2013,...
Case Information

Case Title

Dominic Hardie v. NCAA


Case Number

15-55576

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3443 Civil Rights Accommodations

Date Filed

April 16, 2015

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

