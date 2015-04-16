9th Circ. Won’t Rethink Decision Over NCAA No-Felons Rule
Monday’s reconsideration denial upholds the panel’s June opinion saying that Dominic Hardie, a youth basketball coach who pled guilty to a drug-related felony in 2001, hadn’t shown another equally effective, less discriminatory alternative to the felon-exclusion policy. The ruling also rejected a bid for full Ninth Circuit reconsideration.
Hardie sued the NCAA in California federal court in February 2013,...
