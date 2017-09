ICSID Roundup: The Latest Claims You Need To Know

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT) -- It's been a busy few weeks at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, with new claims in the tourism, water and sanitation, energy and telecommunications sectors targeting nations in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and Central America. Here are the latest claims at ICSID you need to know.



Croatia



ICSID on Sept. 6 registered a claim against Croatia initiated by Elitech BV and Razvoj Golf DOO, which is looking to build a $1 billion golf course with supporting facilities in the Croatian...

To view the full article, register now.