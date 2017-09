Investors Tell Of Decades-Long Con By Posh NY Golf Club

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of a holding company for New York’s famed Winged Foot Golf Club last week filed the most detailed allegations to date of a purported decades-long fraud scheme in which attorneys, Wall Street players and others have conned investors for the benefit of the private club.



Attorneys for some Winged Foot Holding Corp. shareholders, who are not members of the Westchester County golf club, on Thursday filed a pair of expansive amended complaints in a proposed class action and a shareholder derivative and direct suit against...

