InfoSpan Asks 9th Circ. For Redo Of $554M Secrets Trial

Law360, Los Angeles (September 11, 2017, 10:18 PM EDT) -- U.S. fintech firm InfoSpan urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday to order a new trial on its claims that banking giant Emirates NBD cost it $554 million by stealing its cellphone-based payment system, arguing Emirates manipulated the jury with improperly admitted evidence.



In a 67-page first cross-appeal brief, InfoSpan Inc. urged the appellate court to toss a California federal jury’s finding that the Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based bank did not rip off InfoSpan’s SpanCash system, which allows people without bank accounts to securely send funds abroad...

