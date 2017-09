ComScore Retools Board, Reports $120M In Suit Settlements

Law360, Wilmington (September 11, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Media and audience measurement company comScore Inc. announced a company shakeup and a $120 million package of stockholder suit settlements Monday, along with new financial reporting delays and moves that could affect claims in a hedge fund investor's Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit.



In its announcement, comScore noted settlements in four investor lawsuits, with $110 million of the total paid in cash or stock to resolve a consolidated Securities Act complaint filed in the Southern District of New York in March 2016. That complaint cited a range of...

