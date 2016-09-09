9th Circ. Won’t Halt Ariz. Highway Project For Enviro Fight

By Michael Phillis

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit refused Monday to stop construction of a Phoenix-area road project while environmentalists and a tribe challenge it on appeal, rejecting their arguments that the work needed to be paused to prevent permanent environmental harm.

The clerk’s order was short, saying that the motion for injunction pending appeal was denied. Protecting Arizona's Resources and Children, the Gila River Indian Community and others had argued that the environment would suffer “irreparable harm” if construction were allowed to proceed while the court challenge moves forward. The...
Case Information

Case Title

Protecting Arizona's Resources, et al v. FHWA, et al


Case Number

16-16586

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2893 Environmental Matters

Date Filed

September 9, 2016

Case Title

Gila River Indian Community, et al v. FHWA, et al


Case Number

16-16605

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2893 Environmental Matters

Date Filed

September 12, 2016

