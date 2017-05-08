King & Spalding Sheds 'Frivolous' Suit Over ZTE Work
In a brief morning hearing, New York Supreme Court Judge Charles Ramos needed just a few minutes to dismiss with prejudice claims brought by Form Holdings Corp., repeatedly calling the suit “frivolous.”
Speaking over objections from Form's lawyer about the abrupt decision in King & Spalding's favor, Judge Ramos gestured toward the courtroom door....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login