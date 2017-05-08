King & Spalding Sheds 'Frivolous' Suit Over ZTE Work

By Andrew Strickler

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A New York judge gave a quick heave-ho Tuesday to a fraud suit alleging that King & Spalding LLP’s patent litigation work for Chinese telecommunications company ZTE Corp. “reeked of deceit.”

In a brief morning hearing, New York Supreme Court Judge Charles Ramos needed just a few minutes to dismiss with prejudice claims brought by Form Holdings Corp., repeatedly calling the suit “frivolous.”

Speaking over objections from Form's lawyer about the abrupt decision in King & Spalding's favor, Judge Ramos gestured toward the courtroom door....
Case Information

Case Title

Joffe v. King & Spalding LLP


Case Number

1:17-cv-03392

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Labor: E.R.I.S.A.

Judge

Valerie E. Caproni

Date Filed

May 8, 2017

