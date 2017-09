Judge Allows New Claim In Age Bias Suit Against Google

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Tuesday that plaintiffs in an age discrimination collective action against Google could amend their complaint and add a disparate impact claim, deciding that a recent ruling that extended the claim to a broader set of individuals meant adding it was reasonable.



U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman agreed with the plaintiffs that a California federal court's February decision in Rabin v. PricewaterhouseCoopers was sufficient to allow plaintiffs to supplement their claims after the deadline. The Rabin rulling held that under the Age...

