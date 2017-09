DirecTV Says No Need To Finish FTC’s $4B False Ad Trial

Law360, Los Angeles (September 12, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT) -- DirecTV on Monday urged the California federal judge who recently paused a bench trial in the Federal Trade Commission’s $4 billion false advertising suit against the satellite TV provider to finish the job and dismiss the suit, arguing the FTC hadn't come to close to proving that DirecTV's advertising was deceptive during its case-in-chief.



On Aug. 25, U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. opened the door for DirecTV to seek an immediate win over the FTC’s claims before putting on its defense in the Oakland...

