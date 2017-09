2nd Circ. Denies Billy Walters' Bid For Bail Pending Appeal

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The Second circuit on Tuesday denied prominent gambler Billy Walters' bid to stay out of prison as he appeals his conviction in April for trading on inside information gleaned from the chairman of Dean Foods.



The bail motion was argued Tuesday morning and about six hours later, the appeals court turned him down, but said it would hear the case on an expedited basis. Walters is scheduled to report to prison on Oct. 12.



"Upon due consideration, it is hereby ordered that appellant’s motion is denied,"...

