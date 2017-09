5th Ex-Tribal Council Member Pleads Guilty To Casino Theft

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A fifth ex-Winnebago Tribal Council member pled guilty on Monday in Nebraska federal court to taking money from the tribe’s casino without authorization, amid accusations by federal prosecutors of a broader conspiracy to steal from the casino.



During a change of plea hearing before Chief U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp, John Blackhawk, who was the chairman of the tribal council, pled guilty to a count of willful misapplication of casino funds and aiding and abetting. Currently, he is set to be sentenced on Dec. 4....

