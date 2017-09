Coffee Cancer Trial Witness Sends Judge Mystery Letter

Law360, Los Angeles (September 12, 2017, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A California judge hearing a bench trial over whether Starbucks and other coffee retailers should post cancer warning signs on their products said Tuesday that to avoid tainting his eventual decision, he’d ask a fellow judge to review a mysterious letter recently sent to him by an expert witness the plaintiff had planned to call.



Kicking off the sixth day of trial, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle addressed how the parties wanted to handle a letter he received from one of the expert...

To view the full article, register now.