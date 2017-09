Fired Chicago Attys Win Fees From Air Cargo Settlements

Law360, Springfield (September 14, 2017, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Japanese freight transportation company Yusen Logistics must pay its former law firm contingency fees for payments the shipper received from hefty settlements in an air cargo antitrust case, an Illinois federal judge ruled Tuesday.



Attorneys for the Chicago firm formerly known as Rodriguez O'Donnell Gonzalez & Williams PC had sued Yusen in 2015, a year after the law firm was fired from its retainer agreement. The lawyers alleged Yusen owed ROGW the 25 percent contingency fee for the antitrust case that was agreed upon in 2007....

