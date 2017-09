UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The last week has seen an Italian wheat trader team up with AIG and other insurers to sue a shipping firm, MasterCard bring an intellectual property claim against a payroll services provider, and a conveyancing law firm take on Metro Bank.



Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K.



Financial Services



TR Property Investment Trust PLC v. Babaji Pide Ltd.



TR Property, a firm that invests in pan-European equities and U.K. property, filed a claim for specific performance in the Chancery Division...

