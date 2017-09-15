How To Stay Protected When Using Biometrics Post-Spokeo

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 10:53 AM EDT) -- On Aug. 15, 2017, the Ninth Circuit put the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent guidance from Spokeo into effect and established a test courts may use for determining whether the violation of a biometric privacy law is sufficient to support a lawsuit. This rule suggests a plaintiff can now bring suit against a company for violating the procedures of a biometric privacy law if they can show:



The biometric privacy law was established to protect the plaintiff’s concrete interests (as opposed to purely procedural rights), and...

To view the full article, register now.