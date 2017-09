Brand Battles: Amazon, Walt Disney, Chicago Cubs

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 12:03 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Amazon continues to spar with a smaller company over its new Amazon Chime teleconferencing service, Walt Disney takes action to defend "Dumbo," and the Chicago Cubs add to their league-leading number of new trademark cases.



Chime Time



You probably know about Amazon.com Inc.'s Amazon Prime but maybe not Amazon Chime — an online meeting and videoconferencing service the company launched in February.



The name is the subject of an ongoing trademark battle...

To view the full article, register now.