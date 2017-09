Menendez Reimbursed Doc After Media Inquiry, Witness Says

Law360, Newark (September 14, 2017, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The government presented evidence Thursday at the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez and a Florida ophthalmologist that the senator reimbursed the doctor for certain flights aboard his private jet after a media inquiry, but defense lawyers noted that prosecutors withheld a related document from the jury.



After a reporter with The Washington Post questioned a Menendez spokeswoman about such a trip in a Nov. 1, 2012, email, eye doctor Salomon Melgen's son-in-law Eduardo Rodriguez emailed Menendez, D-N.J., on Nov. 26 outlining dollar amounts associated with...

